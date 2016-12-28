News

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 28, 2016, 3:03 pm

No action at special school board meeting

Board holds closed session for 2nd week in a row

by Julia Reis / Pleasanton Weekly

The Pleasanton school board took no action after meeting for more than an hour in closed session Tuesday night to discuss unspecified employee discipline and anticipated litigation.

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by Sam
a resident of Canyon Creek
7 hours ago

No surprise. Certain Board members clearly are above thier heads.

Like this comment
Posted by Kathleen Ruegsegger
a resident of Vintage Hills
7 hours ago
Kathleen Ruegsegger is a registered user.

I don't think anyone is in over their heads. Putting a superintendent on leave is no small matter. Does anyone want a repeat of past personnel events: "Stop, BANG, or I'll shoot!"? I hope the board has a great attorney and that they are moving cautiously.

Like this comment
Posted by Jack
a resident of Downtown
2 hours ago

Good for the Board! I have no idea what is going on with this case, but it is good to see that the Board now understands that the Superintendent answers to them, not the other way around...

