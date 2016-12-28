News

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 28, 2016, 8:03 am

New traffic safety laws take effect Sunday

2017 brings new rules pertaining to DUIs, cell phone use

by Julia Reis / Pleasanton Weekly

The California Highway Patrol is reminding motorists of new traffic laws pertaining to cell phone use, driving under the influence and child safety that will take effect when the calendar turns to 2017 this weekend.

Comments

Posted by Jeff
a resident of Mohr Park
3 hours ago

Dumb state cell phone law. Having the phone mounted essentially at the bottom of the windshield requires the driver to still look up from the phone to see traffic or obstacles in front of them. If someone is attempting to read a text message on their phone, they could easily miss a suddenly braking car. And why in the world would anyone mount their phone in the 7-inch square farthest from them? As in, the passenger-side lower corner? Who is going to actually do that?

Posted by Don
a resident of Ironwood
3 hours ago

I'll be interested in seeing how many drivers follow this new rule, since they have paid no attention to the previous laws regarding the use of a cell phone, while operating a vehicle. I find it a little puzzling when adults abuse the use of a cell phone while driving the car, especially with children in the car. Besides being dangerous, they are setting a bad example for the younger ones. If a person really needs to use their cell phone, pull over and stop the car, in a safe place.

Posted by Get the Facts
a resident of Another Pleasanton neighborhood
2 hours ago
It doesn't matter, multiple studies have shown that talking while driving, whether it be with your phone in your hands or hands-free, increases distractedness and decreases safety. Here is a Mythbuster's study: Web Link

Bottom line, we should not be able to talk while driving, it decreases safety and increases accidents. This new law will not help, or at least not help as much as it should.

Posted by Diana
a resident of Kottinger Ranch
1 hour ago

Some people don't know how to drive! It doesn't matter that they have their cell phone in their hands or they left it at home!

Posted by FrequentWalkerMiles
a resident of Another Pleasanton neighborhood
1 hour ago

I'm sure this will have as much effect as all those traffic laws out there. Judging by how many cars in my neighborhood have no front license plate or how many people still hold their phones to their ear while driving near the PD, this will just be another feel good law that gets ignored by....everyone.

Posted by Mike
a resident of Valley Trails
40 minutes ago

Welcome to the left coast. More of the endless government laws and mandates that have no hope of enforcement or control.

Posted by Diane
a resident of Another Pleasanton neighborhood
31 minutes ago

Anyone looking at or doing anything on a cell phone while driving is a menace not only to themselves but to all the drivers nearby.......so stupid !!!

Posted by LKBuen
a resident of Pleasanton Valley
29 minutes ago

I travel 2.2 hours to work in Livermore. Not one day goes by where I can actually see the head tilt down enough to know the truck driver, van driver,the commuter, the social driver, the mean drive that rides your tail no matter what lane; Well they want you to move over. Soccer moms maybe they don't really play soccer but wow they drive like mad men in their SUV's the old driver, the young driver are looking at their cell phone Ipad. I seen one woman driving in the middle lane using her mirror to brush her teeth while staying at 55mph. I watched a guy leaning over to passenger seat eating noodles, I see large Semi trucks take up 2 lanes on HWY 99 and 5 reading books, cell phones etc. I might add this truly slows them down not to mention you better move or you will be smooched, It has happened to me more than once and there is nothing I can do about it but stay alive and keep it going..The 580 Altamount they got some real trained drivers that are doing 80-85 and looking up and down. Then there is your morning commuter on 580 in the middle lane on the cell phone with a hoodie:)looking up then down doing about 50 mph without a care in the world. I have more but; I as a driver have learned if Im gonna stay alive on the roadways then I have to observe every driving move around me and be continously alert. you gotta have peripherals folks. So far so good. Do I get scared out of my mind sometimes at some of the drivers I see, you betcha. It is only gonna get worse. there should be no handheld holding or mounted phones ipads etc. Bluetooth is the only way to go as long you are not mad or angry. I've seen this too. quite funny to see, but not if someone gets killed. Hey BTW what about the bicylist and skate boarders I see this too they text and move too or the teenagers who with or without a phone jaywalk or take there time going through the crosswalk knowing you have to make a left turn. This is at 1st street. there is no chirping bird or a countdown. driver you just have to wait yes the light will be yellow:). So be careful out there no matter where you are at.

