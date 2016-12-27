Police department's trading card contest open through Saturday

Youngsters 18 and under can participate in the Pleasanton Police Department's trading card contest through Saturday, New Year's Eve.

Pleasanton kids who turn in all trading cards will receive special recognition as a prize.

The first group that turned in all 41 Pleasanton Police Department trading cards were rewarded with a ride-along with officers in the Hometown Holiday Parade, which included a pre-parade meal at Bob's Giant Burgers Officer Ken McNeill.

Contact the department for more information, 931-5100.

Dec. 31.From left: Riley Young, 10, and brothers Elliot (8), Oliver (11) and Simon de la Torre (5) collected all 41 Pleasanton Police Department trading cards and were the first to turn them in. They were rewarded with a ride along with officers in the Hometown Holiday Parade, which included a pre-parade meal at Bob's Giant Burgers with Officer Ken McNeill. Pleasanton kids who have since turned in all trading cards have also received rides to school as a prize. Youngsters 18 and under can still participate in the trading card contest through Dec. 31. Contact the department for more information, 931-5100.