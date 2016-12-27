Community college district seeks oversight committee applicants

Las Positas College and the Chabot-Las Positas Community College District are seeking residents interested in becoming a member of the district's Measure A and B Citizen's Bond Oversight Committee.

The Citizen's Oversight Committee ensures that bond revenues are expended only for the purposes authorized by law, according to the district.

To be considered for appointment to the committee, interested applicants must complete the application form, which can found at www.clpccd.org/bond/documents/COCapplication.pdf/

Nominations must be received by 5 p.m. Jan. 20.

Committee appointments will be confirmed by the Board of Trustees.

Committee members serve terms lasting two years and meetings convene once a quarter.

Measure B was passed by district voters in 2004. The $498 million general obligation facilities bond allowed the district to implement a capital improvement program for Chabot College in Hayward and Las Positas College in Livermore. Measure B provided funds for repairs of leaky roofs, worn wiring and plumbing, as well as the renovations of libraries and classrooms and computer labs.

"As Measure B approaches its sunset, we are grateful for the voters' continued support. The recent passage of Measure A in June 2016, a $950 million bond measure, will allow the college campuses to continue to upgrade classrooms, facilities and technology and expand access to training programs that help students," Chancellor Jannett Jackson said.