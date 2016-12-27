City recruiting for garden patch at Val Vista Community Park

Pleasanton parks officials are putting out a call to residents interested in cultivating plants and vegetables through the city's garden patch program at Val Vista Community Park, 7350 Johnson Drive.

For a nominal fee, residents can rent a plot for a year and try their hand at growing their favorite fruits and vegetables. There are a total of 40 garden plots that come in two sizes: 33 plots are 225 square feet and seven plots are 100 square feet.

Fees for the larger plot are $110 per year and $55 per year for the smaller plot. There is also a one-time mandatory patch deposit of $75. For more information, contact the Community Services Department at 931-5340 or pjoki@cityofpleasantonca.gov.