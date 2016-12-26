New Year's Eve concert being promoted in Berkeley is a scam, district attorney says

A concert that's being promoted in Berkeley on New Year's Eve that supposedly will benefit the Alameda County Food Bank is a scam, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office said.

The District Attorney's Office said, "The 'I Love the 90's Music Fest' or 'New Years Eve 90s Music Fest' is currently being advertised online, but the event is not taking place."

Websites promoting the concert say it will feature 1990s acts such as Dru Hill, K-Ci & Jojo, Next, Silk, Color Me Badd and SWV.

The websites list a phone number that people can call to buy tickets as well as an office space that's being temporarily rented at 1300 Clay St., Suite 600, in Oakland.

The websites say AFAA Sports is organizing the concert but it doesn't appear that such an outfit exists.

The websites say, "Proceeds benefit Alameda County Food Bank" but food bank spokesman Michael Altfest said Thursday that the food bank doesn't have any affiliation with the concert.

Altfest said the food bank didn't know anything about the phony concert until it was notified by the District Attorney on Tuesday.

He said people who want to donate to the food bank can do so by visiting its website.

Altfest also said there are many legitimate events being held in the Bay Area during the holiday season that are helping to raise money for the food bank.

The District Attorney said people who have purchased tickets to the fake event or have any other information about it should call their consumer protection division on (510) 383-8600.

The tickets are advertised as costing between $65 and $129 each, with the higher-priced tickets offering "a meet and greet."

The websites promise four party rooms, three dance floors and seven bars, party favors, a hot and cold seafood buffet with champagne and desserts and a late night breakfast bar.

The concert's location is unclear. The websites say it will be held in downtown Berkeley but also that it will be held "aboard a harbor lights yacht."