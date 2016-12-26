News

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 26, 2016, 8:40 am

30 evacuated from San Ramon Chinese restaurant that caught fire Christmas night

Fire closes Uncle Yu's in San Ramon, no relation to Livermore's popular restaurant with same name

by Jeb Bing / Pleasanton Weekly

Thirty customers were evacuated from a Chinese restaurant in San Ramon that caught fire Christmas night.

Keith Burbank, Bay City News, contributed to this story.

Comments

Posted by Downtowner
a resident of Downtown
2 hours ago
This reporting is just bizarre. A well-known restaurant in San Ramon has a fire, but at least HALF the story is about an *unrelated* restaurant in Livermore, including an interview with the owner of that unrelated restaurant with a completely irrelevant two grafs about alleged "confusion" and a link to their web site. But no details about the actual restaurant that had the fire. Perhaps that restaurant is an advertiser or the owner is someone's friend or relative? Jeb Bing, we expect better from you.

