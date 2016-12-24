Strong finishes for Foothill cheer

The Foothill High varsity and junior varsity cheer teams each took home first place -- in varsity show cheer novice and JV show cheer novice, respectively -- while group stunt Team 1 earned second place and group stunt Team 2 secured third place at the United Spirit Association regional competition at James Logan High School in Union City earlier this month.

The teams already qualified for nationals in Anaheim in March.

