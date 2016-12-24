Boy Scouts set for Christmas tree pickup Jan. 7

With the holiday season in full swing, Pleasanton Boy Scouts Troop 941 has started early registration for its annual Christmas tree pickup service project and fundraiser, set to take place in the new year on Jan. 7.
Organizers recommend early registration, and pick-up is allowed only for addresses in Pleasanton.
To register to have a tree picked up and recycled, visit the online registration page at http://tree-pickup.troop941.org. For more information, check out "Pleasanton Christmas Tree Pickup, BSA Troop 941" on Facebook.
