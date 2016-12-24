Amador Valley cheer takes first place

The Amador Valley High stunt team won the varsity intermediate division during the United Spirit Association regional competition at James Logan High School in Union City earlier this month. The full varsity team also earned first place in its division -- intermediate varsity show cheer.

The girls are set to compete next month in Yorba Linda and Wildomar, and both squads previously qualified for nationals in Anaheim in March.

Coached by Danielle Butler, the stunt group consists of Mary Hinek, Kaitlyn McGarrity, Melia Storey, Emily Mercer and Ashley Boxberger.

The full varsity squad features McGarrity, Hinek, Storey, Mercer, Boxberger, Cassie Jacobs, Lilly Braas, Hannah Jacobs, Elise Zurcher, Carsyn Gilbert, Katherine Jackson, Kayla Fulmer and McKenna Shaffer.