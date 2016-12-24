Amador Valley cheer takes first place

The Amador Valley High stunt team won the varsity intermediate division during the United Spirit Association regional competition at James Logan High School in Union City earlier this month. The full varsity team also earned first place in its division -- intermediate varsity show cheer.
Coached by Danielle Butler, the stunt group consists of Mary Hinek, Kaitlyn McGarrity, Melia Storey, Emily Mercer and Ashley Boxberger.
The full varsity squad features McGarrity, Hinek, Storey, Mercer, Boxberger, Cassie Jacobs, Lilly Braas, Hannah Jacobs, Elise Zurcher, Carsyn Gilbert, Katherine Jackson, Kayla Fulmer and McKenna Shaffer.
This story contains 120 words.
If you are a paid subscriber, check to make sure you have logged in. Otherwise our system cannot recognize you as having full free access to our site.
If you are a paid print subscriber and haven't yet set up an online account, click here to get your online account activated.