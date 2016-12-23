Pleasanton hosting Big Fat Year-End Kiss-Off comedy show XXIV

Will Durst and his merry band of pranksters once again, for the 24th year, take their Big Fat Year-End Kiss-Off Comedy Show extravaganza to the Bay Area's far-flung nooks and crannies -- also to the Firehouse Arts Center at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Tickets are $20, $25 and $30. Go to www.firehousearts.org, call 931-4848, or purchase at the theater box office, 4444 Railroad Ave.
