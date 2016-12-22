Take Us Along: Above the North Pole

Anne Jarmuz brought the Pleasanton Weekly to the upper deck of the Emirates Airbus A380 on-board lounge while flying 38,000 feet above the North Pole from Dubai to San Francisco.
To submit your "Take Us Along" entry, email your photograph to srhodes@pleasantonweekly.com. Be sure to identify who is in the photo (names listed from left to right), the location, the date and any relevant details about where you took your Weekly.
This story contains 94 words.
If you are a paid subscriber, check to make sure you have logged in. Otherwise our system cannot recognize you as having full free access to our site.
If you are a paid print subscriber and haven't yet set up an online account, click here to get your online account activated.