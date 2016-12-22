Take Us Along: Above the North Pole

Anne Jarmuz brought the Pleasanton Weekly to the upper deck of the Emirates Airbus A380 on-board lounge while flying 38,000 feet above the North Pole from Dubai to San Francisco.

The aircraft was piloted by her son Emirates First Officer Craig Jarmuz, who graduated from Foothill High School in 2000.

To submit your "Take Us Along" entry, email your photograph to srhodes@pleasantonweekly.com. Be sure to identify who is in the photo (names listed from left to right), the location, the date and any relevant details about where you took your Weekly.