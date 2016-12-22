Pleasanton RADD athletes earn floor hockey silver medals

Pleasanton RADD (Recreational Activities for the Developmentally Disabled) athletes performed strongly in their hometown earlier this month during the Special Olympics Northern California regional floor hockey competition at the Alameda County Fairgrounds.

The RADD A and B teams each earned silver medals after playing three close matches.

Pleasanton's Adam Pinney won gold in the skills competition, which includes moving the puck around cones, then scoring, shooting and scoring from different positions around the goal, and shooting the puck into specific targets within the goal for maximum points.

The athletes competed wearing brand-new uniforms that were purchased by REACH (Resources Education Activities Community and Housing for special adults of the Tri-Valley), a local nonprofit organization that provides homes for adults with developmental disabilities and supports RADD with uniforms, equipment, participant scholarships and the annual winter ball.

In addition to Pinney, the other RADD athletes were Sean Hirshberg, Dasha Foos, Jake Kaufman, Raymond Reta, Jennifer Thomas, Lauren Lennigan, Camellia Pinhero, Ryan Butterly, Bruce Louwert, Bryan Peacock, Dawn Nickles, Evan Rutter, Scott Tanaka, Joshua Layman, Greg Neves, Steven Adkins, Jennifer Thomas, Mason Trevisano and Jason Paasch.

Coaches were Kay King, Troy Nickles, Kathy D'Onforio, Jim Gundell and Jim Spillane.