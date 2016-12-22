Pleasanton buying $1.3-million new aerial fire-fighting truck

The Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department won approval Tuesday to purchase a $1.3 million new aerial fire-fighting truck with steering for both the front and rear wheels that will replace a similar older truck nearing the end of its service life.

The new tractor-drawn aerial apparatus will also give the two cities' jointly-owned department increased operational agility through improved maneuverability and increased storage capacity, according to Pleasanton City Manager Nelson Fialho.

The city of Pleasanton will pay for the new truck, which will augment another aerial truck owned by Livermore, where it is housed.

When delivered, the new truck will be kept in Fire Station 3 on Santa Rita Road, the city's oldest station that is slated to be rebuilt and will be able to handle the truck's extra length.

With its front and rear steering capability, the new truck will be suited for operating in Pleasanton's many cul-de-sacs where other large fire trucks have difficulty making 90 degree corners. The ability to also steer the rear wheels greatly reduces the truck's turning radius, making it better able to get around tight corners on some of the city's narrower streets, particularly in the downtown area.

When delivered in early 2017, the new truck's increased equipment storage capacity will allow the LPFD to remove its rescue support vehicle from the current fleet at a savings of $600,000, Fialho said.