News

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 22, 2016, 8:09 am

BART hikes fines for parking illegally at station lots

$35 fines go to $55 effective Jan. 2; permit space violators to face $75 fines

People caught parking illegally at BART lots around the Bay Area will face stiffer fines in the New Year, according to the transit system.

Kiley Russell, Bay City News

— Bay City News Service

Comments

Posted by Bart Rider
a resident of Laguna Oaks
2 hours ago

I wish BART would find a way to issue some more of those monthly passes. I've been on the wait list for two years and I'm still at number 610 on the waiting list. The parking lots and garages fill up before 8am and that only leaves those monthly parking pass spaces they are talking about raising fines for. We simply need more BART parking in Pleasanton/Dublin.

Posted by res1
a resident of Vineyard Hills
2 hours ago

How about BART puts in enough parking so those of us who pay taxes for BART can actually find a parking place and use the service. Stations at the end of any lines especially need more parking since the parking is not just used from that community but rather those outside the service area.

Posted by Registered Joe
a resident of Another Pleasanton neighborhood
1 hour ago

BART isn't going to add new spaces. Realistically, it's not possible for them to do so, so as much as I dislike it that there's no place to park, I can't really blame them. I take Uber back and forth to the station. Uber fares + BART fees are still a better deal than driving to SF and parking. Perhaps is the extension to Livermore is completed, that will lessen the load on Pleasanton parking since it will no longer be the end of the line.

Posted by Map
a resident of Del Prado
34 minutes ago

Don't count on any new parking spaces, Bart is too busy selling all the empty lots that we bought for them to put parking on. We've come a long way from where we started with promises of plenty of trains, plenty of free parking, clean stations and clean trains! Bart has pretty much hit bottom with a multitude of stupid mistakes, how about getting some kind of a civilian oversight committee to override those BUMS running Bart. You don't think the people running pleasanton are the same people running Bart, Hmmmmm, it sure would explain a lot of things going on around here behind our backs!!

