Pleasanton's 5 police chiefs since 1954 hold reunion

With few chiefs in the history of Pleasanton's Police Department, a recent reunion of "top cops" made for a very special afternoon.

At the invitation of current Police Chief Dave Spiller, former chiefs came together to share stories of the "old days."

They reminisced about the police department's history and the changes this community has realized in the more than six decades that these men led the police department.

"Keeping the Pleasanton community safe and working to continuously improve is critical," Spiller said.

"Our future is important, but we have to honor our past," he added. "I am lucky to have been able to spend time with these pioneering police leaders."

At the reunion were:

Walter McCloud: police chief 1954 - 1981, succeeding John Delucchi: Town Marshall, later named police chief in 1933 and served for 22 years before his death;

William Eastman: police chief 1981 - 2000;

Tim Neal: police chief 1999 - 2006;

Michael Fraser: police chief 2007 - 2010, and,

Dave Spiller: current police chief since 2011.