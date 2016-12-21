Pleasanton's 5 police chiefs since 1954 hold reunion

With few chiefs in the history of Pleasanton's Police Department, a recent reunion of "top cops" made for a very special afternoon.
They reminisced about the police department's history and the changes this community has realized in the more than six decades that these men led the police department.
"Keeping the Pleasanton community safe and working to continuously improve is critical," Spiller said.
"Our future is important, but we have to honor our past," he added. "I am lucky to have been able to spend time with these pioneering police leaders."
At the reunion were:
Walter McCloud: police chief 1954 - 1981, succeeding John Delucchi: Town Marshall, later named police chief in 1933 and served for 22 years before his death;
William Eastman: police chief 1981 - 2000;
Tim Neal: police chief 1999 - 2006;
Michael Fraser: police chief 2007 - 2010, and,
Dave Spiller: current police chief since 2011.
This story contains 170 words.
If you are a paid subscriber, check to make sure you have logged in. Otherwise our system cannot recognize you as having full free access to our site.
If you are a paid print subscriber and haven't yet set up an online account, click here to get your online account activated.