Pentin named vice mayor for 2017

Councilman Jerry Pentin was named the vice mayor of Pleasanton for 2017 Tuesday night, succeeding Councilwoman Kathy Narum who held the post this year.

The appointment, made by Mayor Jerry Thorne and ratified by the City Council, enables Pentin to serve as mayor when Thorne is out of town or otherwise unavailable.

In fact, he will have that responsibility at the first council meeting of the new year on Jan. 17 when Thorne attends a mayorsâ€™ meeting in Washington, D.C.

Pentin was re-elected Nov. 8 to serve a second four-year term on the council.

At Tuesdayâ€™s meeting, Thorne and others on the council were given liaison assignments to represent the city on various regional, county and local commissions and agencies.