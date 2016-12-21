Hacienda receives awards for commute benefits

Best Workplaces for Commuters, a program designed to encourage sustainable transportation innovation, singled out Hacienda in Pleasanton as one of 18 employers nationwide at the annual "Race to Excellence" virtual awards ceremony.

Hacienda received both a Gold Award as a "Best Workplace for Commuters" site as well as the best in class recognition.

The awards recognized organizations that have taken exemplary steps to offer transportation options. These include vanpooling, telework and compressed workweek programs for employees.

To qualify as a Best Workplace for Commuters, applicants must meet a "Standard of Excellence" established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and maintained by the National Center for Transit Research (NCTR).

"The annual Race to Excellence provides national recognition for employers who offer high level commuter benefits," said Julie Bond, national program manager for Best Workplaces for Commuters.

"Offering commuter benefits is a win-win situation for employees who change their commuting habits to save time, money, and stress and employers who gain a competitive edge in employee recruitment and retention," Bond said. "This year, we recognized 18 Race to Excellence winners who have exceptional commute programs."

During the 2016 Race to Excellence challenge, participants were given awards in four categories: Sites, Employers, Supporting Agencies, and Universities.

Hacienda was given a Gold Award in the Best Workplaces for Commuters sites category and was also recognized as the best in its class.

"Hacienda is grateful for this national recognition of our comprehensive commute program," said James Paxson, Hacienda's general manager.

"Hacienda has been a regular recipient of this award owing to the extent and breadth of services made available to provide commuting assistance, programs that we regularly improve on and expand," Paxson explained.

"We continue to believe that Hacienda is fundamentally a better place to work and live because of what we offer to both employees and residents within the development," he added.

Beyond the recognition awarded to Hacienda as a place, Hacienda's Best Workplaces for Commuters Site designation also means that the Best Workplaces for Commuters Employer recognition can be afforded to any of the park's 685 businesses, simply by virtue of their location in the park once they sign up for the program.

Guided by the conviction that transportation alternatives are essential to meeting the needs of today's workforce, Paxson said Hacienda has crafted one of the most comprehensive commute service programs available.

The wide range of free and convenient offerings include access to local and inter-regional transit and shuttles, incentives for new riders trying commute alternatives and preferential parking for rideshare, including Rideshare assistance, which provides an emergency ride home.

The program also includes a library of commuting resources, pedestrian and biking facilities, and centralized commute information services.

Additional details on this year's Best Workplaces for Commuters awardees are available at: www.bestworkplaces.org/race-to-excellence-2/2016-race-to-excellence-results/