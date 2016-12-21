News

Updated: Thu, Dec 22, 2016, 8:11 am
Uploaded: Wed, Dec 21, 2016, 8:57 am

Council OKs purchase of San Francisco property for $4.2 million

3-acre parcel across from public library eyed as key in future downtown development

by Jeb Bing / Pleasanton Weekly

In a nearly-empty chamber and with only one objector, the City Council Tuesday agreed to spend $4.2-million to acquire a 3-acre vacant property that has been owned by the City of San Francisco Public Utilities Commission since 1930.

This story contains 488 words.

If you are a paid subscriber, check to make sure you have logged in. Otherwise our system cannot recognize you as having full free access to our site.

If you are a paid print subscriber and haven't yet set up an online account, click here to get your online account activated.

Comments

7 people like this
Posted by J Woolley
a resident of Vintage Hills
on Dec 21, 2016 at 10:20 am

This is one of the smartest strategic moves the City of Pleasanton can make to help transform the primary access point of Main Street into a vibrant retail segment. City offices do not need to consume space best allocated to strong retailers and restaurants which bring traffic and energy.

We may look at Danville and Livermore as excellent East Bay examples of where the city offices are placed conveniently away from the main downtown core, and see how they have emphasized having synergy as the primary goal.

Jane Woolley / Director Retail Leasing / Pleasanton resident

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by dknute
a resident of Golden Eagle
on Dec 21, 2016 at 11:22 am

In my oponion, major finance error has been made by city. Pleasanton should have negotiated this matter much more in their favor, and could have, if they hadn't jumped so quickly at a suppised 'appraised value'.... poor judgment.

Email Town Square Moderator      


14 people like this
Posted by Julie Testa
a resident of Vineyard Hills
on Dec 21, 2016 at 12:15 pm

We all support a vibrant downtown. Supporting downtown should not come at the expense of taxpayers. Resident’s interests are not served by adding more unmitigated housing that will further impact our schools, traffic, and water. The identified goal of the Downtown Task force is “integration of residential development” and “evaluate building height”. The 5 story mixed-use-development that we have across from BART is an example of Pleasanton mix-use development.

When using 4.2 million tax dollars to purchase land we should have assurance that the intended use will benefit residents not developers.

Downtown Specific Plan (DSP) Task Force is intended to result in increased building height and a lot of residential development. The Task Force objective is clearly stated, "The key objective for DSP is…downtown land use and policy changes. Specific objectives…integration of residential development…evaluation of maximum building height…for residential and commercial properties…recommendations for land uses on the existing civic center site”. Web Link

Email Town Square Moderator      


13 people like this
Posted by Matt Sullivan
a resident of Stoneridge
on Dec 21, 2016 at 1:15 pm
Matt Sullivan is a registered user.

According to the PW, “Council members said the acquisition comes at an opportune time. City leaders are considering relocating all city-owned buildings on the other side of Old Bernal to the Bernal Community Park. At the same time, a task force has just been appointed to consider a long-range strategic plan for downtown Pleasanton, which includes this last 3.18-acre parcel. Uses could include an ACE train/downtown parking lot, housing, a church or retail stores.”

Since the Task Force has yet to make any recommendations isn’t the city jumping the gun a bit in spending $4.2 million of taxpayers money on this property? The truth is the City Council and City Staff have already made up their minds and they have appointed a Task Force that will rubber-stamp what they want: move the civic center to the Bernal Property at a cost estimated to be $200 million so they can sell the Main Street property to developers who will make a killing at our expense. Good for retail leasing agents but not so much for the rest of us.

Julie – thanks for going down and speaking out against this.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Map
a resident of Del Prado
4 hours ago

Here comes our downtown high rise residential units, good thing the city is spending 1.3 million on a new aerial fire fighting truck, its good to have very deep pockets!! Shouldn't the developers be paying for that fancy new truck? Does anybody on the city council or the planning commission represent the citizens?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Hanging up my hat for real
By Roz Rogoff | 13 comments | 1,433 views

View all local blogs
 