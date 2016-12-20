TV30 broadcasting season's parades, tree lighting

Tri-Valley Television is offering viewers a chance to view this season's holiday parades and tree lightings through the holiday season.

In addition, TV30 will broadcast a marathon of local holiday events and entertainment starting at 6 a.m. Christmas Day and going to midnight.

"These holiday celebrations we record and then broadcast represent hours of planning by those in charge of organizing them and the participants," said Melissa Tench-Stevens, executive director at TVCTV. "We consider these events one of the main things we cover all year that highlight community spirit."

The events may be viewed on Comcast TV Channel 30 and AT&T U-verse via Channel 99 as well as streaming live and via video demand on the TV30 website at tv30.org. DVDs are also available for purchase on the website.

Kicking off the festivities was the city of Dublin's 33rd Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony that took place on December 1 at the Dublin Civic Center. Seasonal entertainment was provided by students from the Dublin Unified School District.

The 21st Annual Downtown Livermore Holiday Sights & Sounds Parade was held on Dec. 3, featuring over 50 floats, local marching bands, and light displays marching down First Street followed by the lighting of Livermore's holiday tree by Mayor John Marchand and Santa.

Also taking place on Dec. 3 was the Pleasanton Hometown Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting on Main Street in downtown Pleasanton. It was the largest ever with 20,000 spectators.

The annual community celebration included a parade with floats, marching bands, community groups and more. Pleasanton Mayor Jerry Thorne presided over the lighting of the holiday tree in front of the Museum on Main Street.

2016 Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting air days and times on TV30 are as follows:

Dublin: Saturday 8 a.m., Sunday 5 p.m., Wednesday 11:30 p.m., Friday 2 p.m.

Livermore: Saturday 6 p.m., Sunday 4 p.m., Wednesday 9 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m.

Pleasanton: Saturday 8:30 a.m., Sunday 5:30 p.m., Wednesday 10 p.m., Monday 11:30 a.m.

Also, TV30 will broadcast performances by the Cantabella Children's Choir on Saturday at 10 p.m.; Tuesday, 9 a.m.; Monday, 11 p.m; and, Friday, 2:30 p.m.