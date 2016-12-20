News

Updated: Thu, Dec 22, 2016, 8:14 am
Uploaded: Tue, Dec 20, 2016, 4:21 pm

Armed robbery reported at Stoneridge Mall

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Pleasanton police are investigating after a woman reported being robbed at gunpoint outside the Stoneridge Shopping Center late Tuesday morning, according to a department spokesman.

This story contains 216 words.

Comments

Posted by TK
a resident of Birdland
on Dec 20, 2016 at 7:47 pm

Thank you brilliant CA electorate for approving prop 47 and prop 57. Your ignorance endangers all of us. Expect more of the same as we handcuff law enforcement and coddle repeat violent offenders. Sexual assault and assault with a deadly weapon can both be considered "non-violent" under 57.

Posted by Jill
a resident of Carlton Oaks
on Dec 21, 2016 at 10:58 am

@TK:

First, we have no idea if the people who committed this robbery are repeat offenders.

Second, it is not prop 57 that classifies certain types of sexual assault as non-violent. The problem lies in Penal Code section 667.5, which specifies that rape is a violent felony only in these contexts (Web Link)

261(a) Rape is an act of sexual intercourse accomplished with a person not the spouse of the perpetrator, under any of the following circumstances:
(2) Where it is accomplished against a person’s will by means of force, violence, duress, menace, or fear of immediate and unlawful bodily injury on the person or another.
(6) Where the act is accomplished against the victim’s will by threatening to use the authority of a public official to incarcerate, arrest, or deport the victim or another, and the victim has a reasonable belief that the perpetrator is a public official. As used in this paragraph, “public official” means a person employed by a governmental agency who has the authority, as part of that position, to incarcerate, arrest, or deport another. The perpetrator does not actually have to be a public official.

Penal code section 262(a) Rape of a person who is the spouse of the perpetrator is an act of sexual intercourse accomplished under any of the following circumstances:
(1) Where it is accomplished against a person’s will by means of force, violence, duress, menace, or fear of immediate and unlawful bodily injury on the person or another.
(4) Where the act is accomplished against the victim’s will by threatening to retaliate in the future against the victim or any other person, and there is a reasonable possibility that the perpetrator will execute the threat. As used in this paragraph, “threatening to retaliate” means a threat to kidnap or falsely imprison, or to inflict extreme pain, serious bodily injury, or death.

If you want to change that, lobby our state legislators to update 667.5.

Posted by MarkM
a resident of Birdland
on Dec 21, 2016 at 1:26 pm

Does anyone know where the "A" parking lot is? What department store is it near?

Posted by Stoneridge mall shopper
a resident of Another Pleasanton neighborhood
on Dec 21, 2016 at 2:05 pm

@jjill. Read carefully, and respond slowly. TK is correct in most,of his/her points. if someone commits a crime (robbery) that is under $950, the law enforcement cannot retain his/her. The person will be released, probably given a ticket. That's the reason for repeat offenders, and that's what TK is referring to unreasonable light sentence due to your stupid Brown. There have been double digit increase in car thefts, shoplifting everywhere. The police has a rough job to do! in this case, these 2 were using a gun, I guess this is armed robbery. if they were arrested in the Middle East, their hands would be chopped off. Then, these type of thugs would think twice before committing a crime,

Posted by Common Sense
a resident of Del Prado
22 hours ago

That is why we need to allow conceal carry in P-town. It is the best deterrence to all sorts of crime.

Posted by Sam
a resident of Oak Hill
22 hours ago

@Common Sense

Uh, huh.


"People with concealed carry permits have committed at least 29 mass shootings since 2007"

Washington Post: Web Link

..........

Posted by Common Sense
a resident of Del Prado
22 hours ago

@ Sam

Oh right...29 out of the 11.1M people who have conceal carry permit in the country. I'd say the odd are pretty damn low. You're more likely to hit the lottery than being killed by someone with a conceal carry permit. Thanks for proving my point that conceal carry is a good thing.

Posted by Common Sense
a resident of Del Prado
22 hours ago

And coincidentally violent crime rate drops as more people obtain conceal carry permit. Is it a coincident or maybe it isn't??? hmm...

If you were a thug, you would think twice before robbing me if there is a chance I can be carrying, wouldn't you?

Posted by Common Sense
a resident of Del Prado
22 hours ago

@ Sam

Links for you...

Web Link

Web Link

Web Link

Posted by Sam
a resident of Oak Hill
22 hours ago

@Common Sense :"Oh right...29 out of the 11.1M people who have conceal carry permit in the country. I'd say the odd are pretty damn low."

Well, yeah, the odds are about as low as being a victim of an armed robbery in Pleasanton.

Posted by Sam
a resident of Oak Hill
22 hours ago

@Common Sense :"If you were a thug, you would think twice before robbing me if there is a chance I can be carrying, wouldn't you?"

No, I would just shoot you first and then take your money and belongings - oh, and your gun, too.

Posted by Pleasanton Parent
a resident of Pleasanton Meadows
20 hours ago
Pleasanton Parent is a registered user.

Probability of unintentional harm to bystanders goes up exponentially with concealed weapon carriers. We don't need more untrained, or poorly trained hero's - Pleasanton pd is already under attack for unnecessary use of arms and they receive frequent and repetitive training. And to be clear, I'm not in the camp of criticizing Pleasanton pd.

Best defense is a strong offense, and while that may seem consistent with concealed carry, it's not due to the conceal. What works better to deter - harsher penalties that are enforced, better lighting, walking in groups, more frequent security rounds, controlled entrances/exits, personal focus on surroundings and making your presence known, and cameras.

Im not one to take away firearms from individuals, but I don't want them at shopping malls

Posted by Bay Area Native
a resident of Pleasanton Valley
2 hours ago
Bay Area Native is a registered user.

Not advocating for either side on concealed weapons but the odds of being a victim of a violent crime in Pleasanton are exponentially higher than being the victim of a mass shooting in the U.S. 87 violent crimes in Pleasanton in 2015 an increase of 43%. 1,700 part one crimes an increase of 33%.

The passage of prop 47 increased crime in Pleasanton.

Web Link

