Armed robbery reported at Stoneridge Mall

Pleasanton police are investigating after a woman reported being robbed at gunpoint outside the Stoneridge Shopping Center late Tuesday morning, according to a department spokesman.

The woman told officers she had just left the mall and was in the "A" parking lot around 11:30 a.m. when two young men approached her as she got into her car, according to Sgt. Erik Silacci.

One of the men yanked open the driver's door, pointed a black handgun at the woman and demanded her belongings while the other man walked to the front of the vehicle and acted as a lookout, Silacci said.

The woman handed over her belongings, and the two men fled in an awaiting car, described as an older, green Honda Civic or similar model vehicle, Silacci said.

The gun-wielding man was described as light-skinned, Hispanic and around18-20 years old, standing about 5-foot-4 with a slender build and wearing a beanie-style hat, dark sweater and gray pants.

The other culprit was described as a light-skinned black man around 18-20 years old, approximately 5-foot-4 with a slender build and wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Silacci said the investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has other relevant information should contact the department at 931-5100.