Uploaded: Sat, Apr 26, 2014, 8:27 am

Review: 'The Other Woman'

One and a half stars

by Peter Canavese

The women in "The Other Woman" get the equal opportunity, like the men in Judd Apatow movies, to behave like overgrown children, but the power they give their cheatin' man to occupy all their waking hours makes this comedy more sad than funny.

Posted by Cholo
a resident of Livermore
on May 14, 2014 at 4:52 pm

we totally enjoyed the movie...devoured my the buttered popcorn and munched on a very tasty burrito!

i luv movies about married couples and all the sneaky stuff that happens in their marriages. waaaaaaaaaay funny!

after the movie we all went out for ice-cream and talked about everybody that we know that has a troubled marriage...tee hee

marriage is not worth it...i rest my case

